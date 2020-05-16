Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $457,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $2,324,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,886,443 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

