Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,037 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $11.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. 1,734,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,611. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day moving average is $230.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,015 shares of company stock worth $84,354,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

