Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.