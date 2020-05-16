Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Adobe by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the software company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.30. 2,598,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

