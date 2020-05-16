Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $274,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $58.19. 983,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

