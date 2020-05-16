Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,611. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

