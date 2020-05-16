Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. 7,242,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,225,010. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.