Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.74

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $181.74 and traded as high as $190.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $185.50, with a volume of 4,569 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

