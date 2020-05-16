Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $312.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $321,390.21 and approximately $312.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.02030175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,327,093,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,298,760 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

