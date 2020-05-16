Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $58,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,600,650 shares of company stock worth $577,718,656.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,968,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

