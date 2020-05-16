Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $16.06. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gyrodyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 646.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Gyrodyne worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

