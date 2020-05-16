HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $275,210 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

