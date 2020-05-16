Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Receives $108.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded down $2.77 on Monday, reaching $83.18. 999,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,551. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. Heico has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. Analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

