Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €38.55 ($44.83).

Shares of HFG stock traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €39.84 ($46.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,002,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.30 and a 200 day moving average of €22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.58. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of €36.16 ($42.05).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

