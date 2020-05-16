Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $3.23. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 22,654 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,303.00. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
