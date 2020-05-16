Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $3.23. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 22,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,303.00. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

