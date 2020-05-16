Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HMC. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $22.94. 613,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,896. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

