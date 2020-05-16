Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 178,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.41. 4,660,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

