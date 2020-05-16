Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 88.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

