Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Buys $10,160.00 in Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Sheila Colleen Bair acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $10,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $19.47.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.