I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0713 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $860.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00786516 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035085 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00224988 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,160,702 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.