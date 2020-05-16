Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $3,942,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 311,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

