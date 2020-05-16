ICON (ICX) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, Binance, OKEx and COSS. ICON has a total market cap of $146.36 million and $35.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.02022164 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039893 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 543,470,553 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, Bitbns, OOOBTC, DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Hotbit, COSS, Upbit, Allbit and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.