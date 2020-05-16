iDealCash (DEAL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, iDealCash has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. iDealCash has a market capitalization of $135,165.60 and $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

