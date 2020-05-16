Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 18,264 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $$14.84 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,654,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319,123. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

