Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 160.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,188 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

