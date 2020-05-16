Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 62.7% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 94.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

