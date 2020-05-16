Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

ADP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.26. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

