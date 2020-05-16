Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

