Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 12,085,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,647,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

