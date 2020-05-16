Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after acquiring an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.59. 2,829,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

