Ieq Capital LLC Buys 29,795 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 158.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

