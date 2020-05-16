Ieq Capital LLC Buys 384 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.39. 887,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.97. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,050 shares of company stock worth $21,677,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

