Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

BA traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $120.00. 26,737,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

