Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 62.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 67.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 40.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,759,954. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $799.17. 10,430,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $666.02 and its 200-day moving average is $545.48. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

