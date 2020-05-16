Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.