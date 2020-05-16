Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

