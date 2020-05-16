Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $15.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.91.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.