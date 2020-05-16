Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,610. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

