Ieq Capital LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

