Ieq Capital LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 150,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,961. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

