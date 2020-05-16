Ieq Capital LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. 2,914,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.