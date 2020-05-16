Ieq Capital LLC Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. 6 Meridian grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.69.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,579. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

