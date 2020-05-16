Ieq Capital LLC Has $850,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $75.77. 29,553,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

