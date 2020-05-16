Ieq Capital LLC Has $896,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

