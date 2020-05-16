Ieq Capital LLC Has $927,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,332,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,576,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

