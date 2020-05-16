Ieq Capital LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 443.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BP by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after buying an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. 11,149,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,435,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.81. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $43.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

