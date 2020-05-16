Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snap by 408.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 8,192.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Snap by 13,730.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,106 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,088.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,457,200 shares of company stock worth $118,173,618 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,704,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,677,701. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

