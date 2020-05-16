Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

