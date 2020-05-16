Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,707 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

