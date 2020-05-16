Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,010 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,149.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 283,878 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $549,572.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

